The 1960s were a tumultuous time for Japan. With protests against the Japan-U.S. security treaty and general political upheaval, revolution was in the air.

It was also, however, a time of jubilant pride for a new kind of Japanese spirit. The nation was well on its way toward economic recovery after World War II. It successfully staged the first Tokyo Olympics and started running the world’s first bullet train, both in 1964. And in the cultural domain, over 30 years before Japan officially adopted Western classical traditions by establishing a national ballet and theater, The Tokyo Ballet was born.

The company has long earned a reputation for its diverse repertoire, balancing classical ballet with avant-garde contemporary works. Thanks to the tireless efforts of its founder and longtime executive director, Tadatsugu Sasaki, the company gained the support of numerous high profile choreographers and teachers across Europe and Russia. Maurice Bejart, a French choreographer and founder of Swiss company Bejart Ballet Lausanne, is one of the most famous of the company’s international collaborators.