It takes a special performer to get thousands of people, including many from outside of Japan, to make the trip out to Chiba’s Makuhari Messe on a rainy Friday afternoon. Hatsune Miku, though, fits the bill.

Fans from around the world braved stormy conditions on Aug. 30 to kick off the Tokyo leg of Magical Mirai 2024 (the gathering also takes place in Fukuoka and Osaka). The annual event — centered on a concert starring the aqua-haired Miku and other avatars created by Sapporo-based company Crypton Future Media, as well as various exhibitions — was held over three days. Day One attracted thousands of visitors despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, and the event played out a short distance from the 60th Japan DIY Home Center convention, making for the disorienting sight of suit-clad salarymen navigating through packs of Miku fans.

Magical Mirai’s showcase events, live shows lasting more than two hours, were held twice a day in a hall just off the main entrance. On Friday, several thousand spectators filled the area to see Miku and other characters put on a reality-bending show with fantastical moments sprinkled in (most notably, split-second costume changes). The performers were rendered in 3D computer graphics, giving them a more realistic appearance compared to the LED screen used during Miku’s North American tour earlier this year, including at Coachella, which had received some criticism from fans who weren’t impressed with the tech on display. At Makuhari Messe, a live band also added extra oomph to the set.