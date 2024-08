French movie star Alain Delon, who died Sunday aged 88, said that in Japan he was like a deity. It wasn't an exaggeration, local fans said Monday.

"In Japan I am a kind of a god," Delon told Figaro Magazine in 1986 on one of his many visits to Japan, when women fainted and crowds chased his limousine.

"People get real pleasure from touching me, caressing my hand, kissing my fingers," he told the magazine, reporting on fans showering him with gifts from red roses to statuettes.