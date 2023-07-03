The floor groaned beneath the tatami as I entered. The room looked no more than 8 or 9 square meters, and the wooden box that dominated the space made it feel even smaller.

I edged closer and peered down into it. The light grain of the bottom was smooth and polished beneath the faint emerald light coming from the window. It was deeper than I expected, at least 60 centimeters, but narrow. My shoulders would just fit. I stepped back and regarded this, my bed for the night. There was no other possible interpretation: It was a coffin.

I went back downstairs to the first floor, descending worn steps that sloped gently downward with the trepidation of a rabbit crossing a hardwood floor. There were a number of ways that death seemed imminent on this night in this house, and slipping on the stairs was among the more banal, and therefore the most absurd.