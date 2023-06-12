A new episode of the famous Osamu Tezuka manga “Black Jack,” created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released this fall, organizers of the project said Monday.

For the project, the creators from Tezuka Productions have used AI that has been trained on the structure of past plots and the relationships between characters of “Black Jack,” a medical drama consisting of over 200 episodes about a genius but unlicensed surgeon, the story’s namesake character.

It will be released in the weekly comic magazine Shukan Shonen Champion, which ran the Black Jack series from 1973 to 1983.