  • Kyodo

Shanghai – Stage outfits worn by members of boy band Arashi during their concert tour in 2018 and 2019 commemorating the 20th anniversary of their debut were shown at a Shanghai store that opened Wednesday, marking their first overseas exhibition.

The five-member group remains popular in China even after suspending activities at the end of 2020. Many fans visited the pop-up store, which will for two months sell goods related to a documentary film about the concert tour, and took pictures.

The stage outfits feature red flower patterns. Slots for 2,300 free-of-charge visits to the exhibition in March were booked up within several hours, but those without reservations can still enter the venue if they buy a set of Arashi memorabilia, including postcards for 398 yuan ($58).

