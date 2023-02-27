  • 'Oni: Thunder God's Tale' is a four-episode series about a girl growing up in a world of gods and monsters. | NETFLIX / VIA KYODO
  • Kyodo

Los Angeles – Japanese anime series “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale,” a story about a girl growing up in a world of gods and monsters, won two prizes in the TV/Media category at the annual Annies on Saturday.

The stop-motion animation, directed by Daisuke Tsutsumi, won the category’s Limited Series and Production Design awards at the 50th Annie Awards.

“I cannot believe it. There were many nominations of very high-quality work, so I am extremely happy,” Tsutsumi told reporters.

