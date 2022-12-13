  • Kyodo

Oscar-winning and internationally renowned director Hayao Miyazaki will release his new animation film “Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru ka,” (“How do you live?”) in July 2023, the movie’s distributor Toho said Tuesday.

A poster for Hayao Miyazaki's new film 'Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru ka' ('How do you live?') | STUDIO GHIBLI / VIA KYODO
The film, which will premiere on July 14, is the first new Miyazaki feature-length film in 10 years. His last release was “Kaze Tachinu” (“The Wind Rises”) in 2013.

