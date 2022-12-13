Oscar-winning and internationally renowned director Hayao Miyazaki will release his new animation film “Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru ka,” (“How do you live?”) in July 2023, the movie’s distributor Toho said Tuesday.
The film, which will premiere on July 14, is the first new Miyazaki feature-length film in 10 years. His last release was “Kaze Tachinu” (“The Wind Rises”) in 2013.
