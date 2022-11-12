  • In his book 'Bridge to the Sun,' Bruce Henderson explores the work of Military Intelligence Service, combining portraits of individual Japanese Americans and their personal history with the larger political events of the 1930s and ’40s. | GETTY IMAGES
    In his book "Bridge to the Sun," Bruce Henderson explores the work of Military Intelligence Service, combining portraits of individual Japanese Americans and their personal history with the larger political events of the 1930s and ’40s. | GETTY IMAGES
During World War II, 120,000 individuals of Japanese ancestry living in the United States — two-thirds of them American citizens — were incarcerated by the U.S. government without due process in internment camps, based on the unwarranted suspicion that they might be loyal to the emperor of Japan and therefore a threat to American national security.

Despite this blatant violation of their constitutional rights, more than 33,000 Japanese Americans served in the U.S. military to contribute to the war effort and to demonstrate their loyalty to their country.

