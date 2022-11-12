During World War II, 120,000 individuals of Japanese ancestry living in the United States — two-thirds of them American citizens — were incarcerated by the U.S. government without due process in internment camps, based on the unwarranted suspicion that they might be loyal to the emperor of Japan and therefore a threat to American national security.
Despite this blatant violation of their constitutional rights, more than 33,000 Japanese Americans served in the U.S. military to contribute to the war effort and to demonstrate their loyalty to their country.
