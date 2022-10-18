  • In a scene from the documentary film 'My Anniversaries,' Shoji Sakurai (center) speaks to his supporters after winning a damages suit against the Japanese government and Ibaraki Prefecture in August 2021. | COURTESY OF KIMOON FILM / VIA KYODO
Shoji Sakurai has had his share of “anniversaries” — some good, some bad and some, like the day he was handed a life sentence for a crime he did not commit, too painful to fathom.

In his new documentary titled “My Anniversaries” released earlier this month, film director Kim Sung-woong tells the story of how Sakurai overcame incredible adversity through a positive mindset, and now dedicates his life to helping others facing injustice.

