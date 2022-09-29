Here in Japan, we’re finally emerging from a brutally hot summer. But after watching the new anime film “Tatami Time Machine Blues,” I’m already feeling a pang of nostalgia for those sweaty summer days.

The film, currently being released in episodic form on Disney+, reunites the characters of Tomohiko Morimi’s 2004 novel “The Tatami Galaxy” and its 2010 anime adaptation. That novel-turned-anime centered around an unnamed university student in Kyoto (voiced by Shintaro Asanuma) who rues the day he met fellow student and frenemy Ozu (Hiroyuki Yoshino), a demon-like figure the protagonist blames for ruining what surely would have otherwise been a “rose-colored campus life.” The surreal comedy series used the concept of parallel universes to explore the idea of free will versus destiny and to introduce a ragtag group of slackers who all hang around a dormitory on the verge of collapse.