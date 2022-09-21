Tokoname, Aichi Pref. – In a sleepy seaside pottery town on the coast of Aichi Prefecture, from somewhere deep in the winding streets comes the sound of Marvin Gaye crooning.
Up a hill tucked behind a 6-meter-wide head of a maneki neko (beckoning cat) is “The Listening Room,” an installation by American artist Theaster Gates.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.