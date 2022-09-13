  • South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for 'Squid Game' during the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday night. | AFP-JIJI
Netflix’s “Squid Game” made history as the first foreign-language drama to win top honors at the television industry’s Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk won for outstanding directing and Lee Jung-jae, who played the main character in the South Korean drama, garnered the Emmy for best actor in a drama series.

