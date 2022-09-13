  • Photographer William Klein prepares to take a photograph of a poster advertising an exhibition of his work at The Maison Europeenne de la Photographie in 2002. | AFP-JIJI
    Photographer William Klein prepares to take a photograph of a poster advertising an exhibition of his work at The Maison Europeenne de la Photographie in 2002. | AFP-JIJI
Exterior. Daylight. Two boys in a doorway. The older, 11 or 12, holds a revolver aimed at your left eye. He is snarling, ready to kill you. The younger, maybe 8, has the face of an angel. It is a grainy black-and-white photograph, staged circa 1954, titled “Gun 1, New York.”

Visual artist William Klein called it a self-portrait. He was both boys, he said. One grew up angry on the streets of New York and was capable of anything. The other, sensitive and intelligent, settled in Paris as a young man and devoted himself to one artistic pursuit after another.

