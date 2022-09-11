Shuichi Okita’s latest film, “The Fish Tale,” is a heartwarming story about a lovable outsider, based on the autobiography of Sakana-kun, a TV personality known for his encyclopedic knowledge of fish (his stage name translates as “Fish Guy”). The director’s previous films such as “A Story of Yonosuke” (2013) and “Mori, The Artist’s Habitat” (2018) feature similarly oddball protagonists, but “The Fish Tale” differs in that its titular character, Meebo, is a woman.

She is played by the single-named actress Non, who first rose to national stardom portraying a teen who aspires to become a shellfish diver in the 2013 NHK morning drama, “Amachan.” Beyond this sea-centric connection, Non exudes a natural vivaciousness that makes her ideal for the role of an eternal enthusiast.