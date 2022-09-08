There are certain words that come up a lot in reviews of the work of Koji Fukada: ambiguous, enigmatic, frustrating. As a filmmaker, he couldn’t be accused of taking the easy option; this is a guy who thinks nothing of casting an honest-to-God android in a lead role (see 2015’s “Sayonara”), or making a four-hour deconstructed rom-com (2020’s “The Real Thing”).

Even at their most straightforward, Fukada’s films are full of narrative detours and dead ends, with a tone that can veer suddenly from naturalistic drama into broad comedy or theatrical artifice. There’s been a point in most of them where I’ve sat back and thought, “OK, where are you going with all this?”