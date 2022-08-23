  • A promotional video shot at Ashikaga Scramble City Studio in Tochigi Prefecture was released by Geek Pictures Inc. in March. | KYODO
    A promotional video shot at Ashikaga Scramble City Studio in Tochigi Prefecture was released by Geek Pictures Inc. in March. | KYODO
  • SHARE

ASHIKAGA, Tochigi Pref. – Those wondering how the Netflix sci-fi thriller “Alice in Borderland” was able to completely empty one of the world’s busiest pedestrian crossings will find their answer around 90 kilometers from the real thing, in the quiet suburbia of Tochigi Prefecture.

Ashikaga Scramble City Studio, built in 2019 by Tokyo-based visual arts company Nouvelle Vague Co., is a roughly 6,600-square meter open set that replicates the famous Shibuya intersection in true-to-life size.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,