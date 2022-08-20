If an actress is pressured to get naked for a role or an actor wants to have a say in how much fake sex he is willing to do on camera, who is the person they confide in?

Chiho Asada is that person in Japan. As one of only two certified intimacy coordinators in the country, her job is to create a safe plan for scenes that involve nudity, kissing, touching, simulated sex or sexual content, on screen and in theaters.