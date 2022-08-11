Deborah Install’s 2015 novel, “A Robot in the Garden,” was a modest success in the author’s native U.K., but it has taken on a life of its own in Japan. The comedic tale of one man and his robot has spawned an entire series of Japanese-language books, a radio play and a stage musical.

Now there’s “Tang,” a big-screen adaptation by journeyman director Takahiro Miki (who has somehow ended up with three films opening in cinemas this summer). It’s named after the hero of the story, an adorable little rust bucket that’s like the love child of Pixar’s “Wall-E” and one of those Japanese tin toy robots from the 1950s.