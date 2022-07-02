  • Fans take photographs of advertising boards for Thai 'boys' love' dramas at a booth at the Mini Thai Festival in Osaka. | KYODO
    Fans take photographs of advertising boards for Thai "boys' love" dramas at a booth at the Mini Thai Festival in Osaka. | KYODO
Thailand has begun a campaign to attract international tourists, and especially Japanese travelers, using the popularity of homegrown productions of “boys’ love,” or BL dramas, as a drawcard.

At the Mini Thai Festival held in Osaka in early June, two booths were set up by video distributors in the “Thai BL” corner, dragging throngs of people away from street food stalls and an exhibition of the combat sport Muay Thai. The Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT, handed out pamphlets on Thai BL.

