  • Chie Hayakawa's new film 'Plan 75' takes on one of the biggest elephants in the room in Japan: the challenges of dealing with the world's oldest society. | NORIKO HAYASHI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
The Japanese film director Chie Hayakawa was germinating the idea for a screenplay when she decided to test out her premise on elderly friends of her mother and other acquaintances. Her question: If the government sponsored a euthanasia program for people 75 and over, would you consent to it?

“Most people were very positive about it,” Hayakawa says. “They didn’t want to be a burden on other people or their children.”

