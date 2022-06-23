  • SHARE

In a near-future Japan that looks very much like the present, the government has unveiled a modest, monstrous proposal to address the country’s demographic crisis. Under the innocuously named Plan 75, senior citizens are gently encouraged to sign up for a voluntary euthanasia program.

It’s all awfully easy. There are sales representatives to guide people through the process and a call center to provide emotional support. Those who enroll are given a ¥100,000 handout — so they can make the most of their final weeks of life — and can opt for mass cremation to avoid the expense of a funeral.

