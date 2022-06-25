  • Actor Tetsuya Bessho (left), founder of Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, and director Naomi Kawase, who helmed the Tokyo Olympics’ official film, spoke at the festival’s award ceremony in Tokyo. | KYODO
    Actor Tetsuya Bessho (left), founder of Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, and director Naomi Kawase, who helmed the Tokyo Olympics’ official film, spoke at the festival’s award ceremony in Tokyo. | KYODO
  • SHARE

A French-Lebanese film depicting the secret passion of a migrant worker in Beirut won the top prize Monday for one of Asia’s largest short film festivals.

“Warsha” by Lebanese-Canadian director Dania Bdeir received the George Lucas Award, also known as the Grand Prix award, at this year’s Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, which concluded its two-week run of screenings at venues across Tokyo.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)