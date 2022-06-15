Hirokazu Kore-eda and some other Japanese directors said Tuesday they have established a group to push for the creation of an organization to improve the working environment in the domestic film industry amid increasing cases of harassment allegations.
The group is seeking to establish a specialized organization similar to France’s National Center for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC), which provides various types of support to the industry by collecting a portion of revenue from box-office sales and distribution rights.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.