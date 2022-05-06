Japan’s recent rush to accept people fleeing Ukraine has stood in contrast with the government’s attitude toward asylum seekers from other parts of the world. In 2020, the country accepted just 47 refugees, but it’s home to thousands more displaced people, many of whom spend years living in straitened circumstances as they try to convince the authorities to let them stay.

This situation is brought into relief by director Emma Kawawada’s striking debut, “My Small Land,” a coming-of-age tale with an unusual protagonist. Seventeen-year-old Sarya (played by model and first-time actress Lina Arashi) is a Kurdish high school student living near Tokyo with her father and two younger siblings.

In many respects, she’s just an ordinary teenager, thinking about boys and working part-time at a convenience store to raise money for college. But then her world suddenly starts to contract: First the family’s application for refugee status is rejected, then her father is detained by the immigration authorities for working illegally.

The film is based on extensive interviews that Kawawada conducted over the space of nearly two years with members of Japan’s Kurdish diaspora. She had originally wanted to cast a real-life asylum seeker in the lead role, but realized that doing so could jeopardize their ability to remain in the country.

“That’s precisely why I felt I had to make this film, though — because this situation is ridiculous,” she says.

Recent documentaries have drawn attention to the plight of asylum seekers in Japan: Thomas Ash’s “Ushiku” (2021) gave a harrowing glimpse inside an immigration center, while Fumiari Hyuga’s “Tokyo Kurds” (2021) followed a pair of young Kurdish men on the cusp of a precarious adulthood.

Kawawada, who also wrote the film’s screenplay, says her decision to approach the topic as fiction was a deliberate ploy: “Documentaries are great for people who are already interested and want to know more, but I was thinking about how to get people who really weren’t interested to watch. That’s why I decided to frame it as a story about family and adolescence, but incorporating a social element.”

It’s a challenging subject for a first-time director, further complicated by the movie’s use of nonprofessional actors and multilingual dialogue. Kawawada benefitted from some heavyweight support, though: She’s part of Bun-buku, the production company founded by acclaimed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, and is happy to admit that this helped open doors with potential backers.

“It would have been hard to get people to consider the project otherwise,” she says. Kore-eda offered a gentle guiding hand throughout the production process, from giving detailed comments on the screenplay, to encouraging her not to cut a brief but significant scene during the editing. Miwa Nishikawa, another Bun-buku member, took part in discussions about the film’s casting.

Kawawada previously worked as an assistant director on Kore-eda’s 2017 legal drama, “The Third Murder,” and says she was struck both by the director’s flexibility and his eagerness to get input from others.

“I was only just out of college and didn’t have any experience, but he’d repeatedly ask me, ‘What do you think? What do you think?’” she recalls. “I think it’s because he’s so faithful to the work itself: If there’s a good idea, he’ll want to incorporate it, regardless of who it came from.”

Director Emma Kawawada found herself embraced by the Kurdish community in Japan while doing research and writing the screenplay for ‘My Small Land.’ | JAMES HADFIELD

She also applied the director’s approach to working with child actors. For the scenes featuring Sarya’s siblings, Kawawada gave her young cast verbal instructions rather than a finished script, allowing the action to play out more naturally.

“As much as possible, I wanted to avoid it feeling like a performance,” she says. “It’s hard to achieve, but I thought I needed them to be themselves in front of the camera.”

“It’s Kore-eda style,” she adds with a smile.

Then again, there was little fakery required for the on-screen family in “My Small Land.” Arashi, born Lina Kahafizadeh, stars opposite her real-life father, sister and brother, who had auditioned separately for the film.

Kawawada says she hadn’t thought it necessary to use the whole clan until she saw what a difference it made when Arashi did a script reading with her own dad.

“When I got them to run through their final scene together, Lina’s emotions really came out when she was performing it with her father,” she says. “I realized that I’d only be able to capture that scene if it was with the two of them — and, speaking as a director, I think that scene is what makes the whole film.”

Arashi — who was born and raised in Japan, but also has roots in Iran, Iraq, Germany and Russia — prepared for the role by hanging out with a Kurdish high schooler, quizzing her on everything from her family story to what kind of music she liked. She also learned some of the language, helping her navigate the film’s fluid mix of Japanese, Turkish and Kurdish dialogue.

Emma Kawawada cast lead actor Lina Arashi’s real-life father and siblings in ‘My Small Land’ after seeing how their family dynamic enhanced emotional scenes. | © 2022 ‘MY SMALL LAND’ PRODUCTION COMMITTEE

For Kawawada, too, the experience of making the film offered a full immersion in Kurdish culture. Her first point of contact was at Mesopotamia, a Kurdish restaurant in northern Tokyo, after which “it felt more like doors kept opening for me.”

Whenever she visited a family’s home, she recalls, “they’d always bring out heaps of food. Each time, I’d end up staying for two or three hours, and we were just constantly eating.”

As a child of bicultural parents — her father is British, her mother Japanese — she says she could relate to some of the experiences of second-generation Kurdish children in Japan. In the film, Sarya is constantly having to code-switch and act as an interpreter for the grownups around her.

A scene in which an elderly customer compliments her on her Japanese is based on Kawawada’s own experience — one that will be familiar to anyone who’s grown up mixed race in Japan. By contrast, she says the Kurdish community was quick to embrace her as one of its own.

“People who I’d only met for the first time that day would tell me, ‘You’re a Kurd,’” she says. “I’ve been called ‘foreigner’ by Japanese people so many times, so that came as a real surprise.”

In the press materials for “My Small Land,” Kawawada describes it as a film she wishes she could have seen as a teenager. While it speaks powerfully against Japan’s treatment of refugees, Kawawada’s humane, achingly human drama is also about the deeper need to find somewhere you belong.

