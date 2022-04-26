The Kyotographie International Photography Festival began as an artistic reaction to the Great East Japan Earthquake, a devastating event with long-lasting reverberations. It’s no surprise, then, that the annual festival’s 10th anniversary edition continues its commitment to blending art and social consciousness.

Throughout the exhibitions on display at various locations around Kyoto, the continuing trauma of 3/11 acts as a backdrop to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine, revealing an artistic community ready to heal and to act through creative self-expression.

Co-directors and life partners Lucille Reyboz and Yusuke Nakanishi say the social impact of the festival is their first consideration when planning each year’s event.

“Kyotographie started because of the 2011 earthquake. The Japanese government controls the media and we weren’t getting good information about radiation (after the Fukushima nuclear disaster),” Nakanishi says. “We thought we needed to make a new type of media and an event to allow people to get together and communicate.”

“We believe in the power of photography,” Reyboz adds. “It’s a powerful medium to highlight important topics that are often kept in the shadows, especially in Japan. We are here as troublemakers.”

This year’s theme is “One,” taken from the Buddhist phrase “One is ten,” which Reyboz says encourages us to celebrate each person’s unique existence within humanity’s collective diversity.

Spanish photographer Isabel Munoz’s ethereal images in ‘Born-Act-Exist’ feature avant-garde dancer Min Tanaka as a haunting subject to explore our connection to water. | TAKESHI ASANO

Kyotographie’s flagship showcase, “10/10 Celebrating Contemporary Japan Women Photographers,” aptly reflects the sentiment guiding the festival’s theme. Co-curated by Pauline Vermare, the works of 10 female photographers from Japan are featured in Hosoo Gallery’s labyrinthian exhibition space.

Though the photographers have wide-ranging styles and intentions, the diversity of “10/10” is held together by its decidedly activist underpinnings. Photographer Mayumi Suzuki’s new project “Hojo” (“fertility” in Japanese) portrays the taboos and challenges of infertility treatment in stark black-and-white portraiture. (Suzuki’s personal experience of losing her parents to the tsunami is a tragic example of the connection many of the exhibiting artists have to 3/11 and the affected Tohoku region.)

In “A New River,” Ai Iwane imagines a liminal narrative that blurs the border between humans and nature. The artist combines photographs from her travels through Tohoku during the first spring of the pandemic with spectral depictions of oni (demons) haunting the region’s ghostly cherry trees.

“An oni crawls on all fours, in a grove of cherry trees after everyone has gone. Unforeseen events produced borders that he cannot cross, and he is unable to return,” reads an excerpt from an accompanying photobook of the same title.

Meanwhile, photojournalist Noriko Hayashi’s presentation of her 2019 publication “Photo Documentary: Japanese Wives in Korea: 60 Years of Memories” recounts the lives of women who married men who were Zainichi (ethnic Korean residents of Japan) and returned with them to North Korea, only to be unable to return to their homes in Japan.

“Most of their families were against them marrying ethnic Koreans,” Hayashi says. “Some have forgotten Japanese and the members of the families that resisted them are no longer alive. On my last trip, one of my subjects held my hand tightly and asked me to take her back to Japan. She has since passed away.”

Two standout exhibitions among the broad range of women’s experiences are both by emerging activist, Hideka Tonomura. The gauzy color photographs depicting scenes of bondage, sexuality and despair in her “die of love” showing at Hosoo Gallery are contrasted by empowering black-and-white portraiture in her second exhibition, “Shining Women Project” at Sfera Gallery.

The “Shining Women” are cancer survivors. In Tonomura’s understated portraits they stand proudly, some smiling, as they reveal the physical effects of their diseases and treatments. The photographs are mounted on removable placards that Tonomura and the subjects themselves carried as they marched down city streets to Kyotographie’s opening ceremony in a demonstration against gender stereotypes and cancer discrimination.

“It’s important for art to raise issues of that time,” Tonomura says. “But the most important thing is to stir people’s emotions. I was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and in the oncology department I saw women living with cancer. They were shining so brightly and I wondered if that was what people call the ‘spark of life.’”

While the works of Japanese female photographers mainly focus on women’s issues in Japan, a duo of contemporary European photographers direct their gaze on the global environment and, in particular, the world’s oceans.

Held appropriately at the Lake Biwa Canal Museum and the Keage Incline, French photographer and director Samuel Bollendorff presents his sobering project “Tears of Mermaid” on the ubiquity of plastic pollution in the oceans.

Samuel Bollendorff’s ‘Tears of the Mermaid’ presents the ubiquity of plastic pollution in the oceans | TAKESHI ASANO

The photos, which recall the minimalist work of photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto, depict the ocean as pristine seascapes that hold a natural beauty that has remained over time and yet is in the process of being lost. Under those waves lies what Bollendorff refers to as the 8th continent — the North Pacific gyre.

“We took samples from the very surface of the seas and, no matter the depth or the amount, every sample was absolutely filled with plastics. There wasn’t a pure sample anywhere,” Bollendorff recalls.

He struggled with translating the scale of the pollution through photography until he decided to have enlarged images of the polluted samples placed atop square cubes, revealing up-close the human pollution hidden beneath the seas.

While Bollendorf’s commentary on the contamination of our oceans is given a documentary treatment, Spanish photographer Isabel Munoz shows the power of artistic expression in her wildly original collaborations with avant-garde dancer Min Tanaka and textile master Genbei Yamaguchi, titled “Born-Act-Exist” (stylized in all caps) and displayed at Kondaya Genbei Kurogura.

To produce her artwork, Munoz employed an innovative “coralotype” printing process that layers silkscreen with pigments and crushed coral. The results are a tactile commentary on the massive bleaching and death of coral reefs around the world due to climate change.

Tanaka appears in Munoz’s ethereal images as a haunting subject to explore our connection to water. In the process of creating the images, the dancer reimagined himself returning to humanity’s amphibious origins in the sea. “In the water, my body exists … The water is dancing. The dance that has existed before humankind,” reads Tanaka’s poem that introduces the “Born-Act-Exist” exhibit. Yamaguchi then wove the subaqueous images into stunning traditional silk obi, in what is almost certainly the first artistic collaboration of its kind.

Works from ‘Iro Iro’ by Ghanian visual artist Prince Gyasi adorn the Demachi Masugata shopping arcade in Kyoto as part of the Kyotographie International Photography Festival. | TAKESHI ASANO

Over at the Asphodel gallery and Demachi Masugata shōtengai (shopping arcade), 23-year-old Ghanian visual artist Prince Gyasi presents his hyper-saturated photography taken on an iPhone in “The Truth of Color” and “Iro Iro.” With foreign visitors unable to enter Japan due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, the organizers shipped items from the shōtengai to Gyasi in Ghana. He then mixed Japanese ephemera with Ghanian models and locations. The exhibition also reflects Kyotographie’s commitment to showcasing African artists, as organizer Reyboz spent part of her youth in Mali.

Finally, rounding out this year’s Kyotographie offerings are two giants of photography. The Museum of Kyoto Annex hosts Guy Bourdin’s “The Absurd and The Sublime,” impressively curated by India Dhargalkar. The cinematic imagery and use of color makes Bourdin’s influence on modern film and photography undeniable.

However, it is Irving Penn’s “Works 1939-2007. Masterpieces from the MEP Collection,” masterfully curated by Simon Baker and located at Kyoto City Museum of Art Annex exhibition, that would draw art lovers even without Kyotographie’s accompanying contemporary photography exhibitions.

“The works on display were Penn’s personal artistic vision, which he funded using the outrageous budgets of his commercial work at the time,” says editor and curator Taka Kawachi, who leads select tours of the exhibition, on the far-reaching impact of Penn’s photography. “It’s an unrivaled body of work demonstrating that Penn’s influence cannot be overstated.”

The 10th annual Kyotographie Photography Festival makes use of Kyoto’s myriad galleries, private residences and public spaces to turn Kyoto into a city-wide exhibition space. The result is a cohesive feeling photo festival befitting its chosen theme, “One,” and a testament to the decade of hard work and vision of its founders.

The 10th annual Kyotographie International Photography Festival runs through May 8 at various locations around Kyoto. For more information, visit kyotographie.jp/en.

