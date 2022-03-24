Schoolgirl crushes on male teachers are hardly limited to Japan, but it’s a theme more seen in mainstream movies here than in Hollywood, with “My Teacher” (2017) and “Sensei Kunshu” (2018) being recent examples.

Hideo Jojo’s “To Be Killed by a High School Girl,” which is based on a comic by Usamaru Furuya, turns this theme on its head to ingeniously twisty, if cringeworthy, effect. The film challenges taboos with a dark comedic vibe, much like other adaptations of Furuya’s manga, such as 2016’s “Litchi Hikari Club” (boys form a club devoted to eternal youth and beauty) and 2017’s “Teiichi: Battle of Supreme High” (students engage in power struggles at an elite high school).

The film’s protagonist, who comes up with the scheme for the title murder, is less a moral monster than an extreme case of abnormal psychology. Also, Jojo, who also wrote the script, strains to give his bizarre story a semblance of internal logic, leading to a bang-up climax in which all of the plot’s puzzle pieces snap into place with well-timed precision.

To Be Killed by a High School Girl ( Joshi Kosei ni Korosaretai ) Rating







2.5 out of 5 Run Time 110 mins. Language Japanese Opens April 1

Still, he never completely rids the warped protagonist and his crazed machinations of their “ick” factor. The film is skin-crawling proof that Japanese pop culture’s age-old fascination with the creepier reaches of the imagination is still alive and well.

Haruto Higashiyama (Kei Tanaka) is a popular high school teacher who has long held a secret desire: to be murdered. He has even picked out his killer, a socially awkward student from his class named Maho (Sara Minami), and a date, Nov. 8, the day of the school festival.

Haruto has also set two strict conditions for his demise: It must appear to be a perfect crime, and the killer must commit the act with all her strength and will. No poison slipped into a teacup or an electric hair dryer dropped into a bathtub will do. Instead, his ideal method is strangulation, similar to the umbilical cord he claims to remember nearly choking him at birth — a life-long trauma.

The mysteries of why Haruto selects Nov. 8 and Maho, who suffered her own personality-altering ordeal at an early age, are both revealed in due course, but the teacher’s most immediate problem is orchestrating his demise to look like a natural death, with no one suspecting his true intentions.

Among the obstacles are Aoi (Yuumi Kawai), Maho’s nerdy and fiercely devoted friend, and Satsuki (Yuko Oshima), an outgoing school counselor who is Haruto’s ex-girlfriend. The latter soon becomes his most formidable adversary, and not only because he dumped her with no explanation. More than the others, she intuits what he is really up to.

Tanaka is a versatile actor whose recent credits include the comedies “Marriage Hunting Beauty” (2019) and “First Gentleman” (2021), and he plays Haruto with a blend of affable charm and hard-eyed obsession. It’s easy to understand why some students get the flutters in his presence, while others are more wary. He is a disturbing reminder that the weirdness of the human mind knows no limits, and it can all start from the womb.

