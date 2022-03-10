Tokyo is a city of residues and echoes. There are still visible traces of the capital’s past, but much of its history exists more in the popular imagination.

Place names are embedded with allusions to buildings and geographical features that have long since vanished. Commemorative plaques inform passersby of sights they can no longer see — lost to fires, earthquakes, wartime bombing and the city’s endless cycle of construction.

In Senji Kuroi’s short story, “Tamaran Hill,” a middle-aged man becomes fixated on a curiously named slope near his home, in the suburbs of western Tokyo. “Tamaran” can be written with kanji, but when rendered in hiragana script, it’s also a common expression used to describe something unbearable.

Tamaran Hill ( Tamaran-zaka ) Rating







3.5 out of 5 Run Time 86 mins. Language English, French and Japanese Opens March 19

What’s in a name? The protagonist’s attempts to find out take him from reference books to the lyrics of a song by rock band RC Succession. One explanation holds that the moniker was bequeathed by a defeated samurai, trudging up the hill as he fled the scene of a battle; another says it was coined by students from the local university, back in the days when the roads were still unpaved and they had to squelch through mud on their way to lectures.

This inquisitive tale is given a meta twist in director Tadasuke Kotani’s screen adaptation, which started life as a class project at Tokyo’s Musashino University (where the film’s producer, Shinobu Tsuchiya, teaches literature). The movie wears its intellectual credentials proudly — complete with silky monochrome visuals — but is too playful and heartfelt to be accused of pretentiousness.

Its star, Hinako Watanabe, was a student at the university at the time of filming, though she’s joined by indie-cinema stalwarts Makiko Watanabe (no relation) and Kanji Furutachi. She plays a stone-faced college student, also called Hinako, who discovers Kuroi’s story while reading up about her hometown, and gradually slips into the narrative herself.

Much of the first half hour is spent just watching her read, as Kuroi’s text is brought to life with voiceovers, re-enactments and close-ups of a handwritten manuscript being revised in real time. It’s somewhere between a documentary and a radio play, but after Hinako has a chance encounter with the author (asking him, delightfully, if he’s a figment of her imagination), the film enters a more dreamlike state, which is heightened by the use of evocative animated sequences.

As our studious heroine delves into — and sometimes finds herself immersed in — the stories of Tamaran Hill, they evoke memories of her late mother, who died when she was young. What started as an intellectual inquiry takes on a more personal tone, though when the film’s focus shifts to Hinako’s real-world problems, including her strained relationship with her father (Furutachi), it becomes slightly less alluring.

The later scenes, in which she reconnects with a long-lost relative and finds some emotional closure, have a stiff formalism that doesn’t quite work. But taken as a whole, “Tamaran Hill” is as quietly absorbing as curling up with a good book. It doesn’t just capture the pleasure of reading, but the ways in which words can illuminate the world around us.

In Kuroi’s story, the protagonist worries that knowing too much could rob life of its sense of mystery. Yet by learning more about her hometown, Hinako ends up finding herself.

