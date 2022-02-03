Judging by the team at the reins, I had high hopes for “The Deer King.” It’s the directorial debut of Masashi Ando, who has worked as animation director on films such as Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away,” Satoshi Kon’s “Paprika” and Makoto Shinkai’s “Your Name.” And it’s co-directed by another filmmaker with an impressive resume, Masayuki Miyaji, who has helmed series such as “Xam’d: Lost Memories.”

Despite the pedigree of its creators, however, “The Deer King” often feels like a weak echo of the films on which Ando made his name, although it delivers a few nice moments.

Based on a series of novels by Nahoko Uehashi, the film takes place in a “Game of Thrones”-style fantasy world and centers around Van (Shinichi Tsutsumi), a hulking soldier who has been taken prisoner and forced to work in a mine. One day, the mine is attacked by a pack of paranormal dogs whose bites leave their victims with a deadly, incurable sickness. In Van’s case, though, the bite on his arm leaves him with supernatural strength. He uses this strength to break out of his cell and rescue a young orphan girl named Yuna (Hisui Kimura) in the process.

The Deer King ( Shika no Ou: Yuna to Yakusoku no Tabi ) Rating







2 out of 5 Run Time 113 mins. Language Japanese Opens Opens Feb. 4

The pair flee on the back of a deer and arrive in a peaceful village that agrees to take them in. Van, whose heart had grown numb after the death of his wife and son, begins to warm up to Yuna, eventually adopting her as his daughter.

Meanwhile, the dog-inflicted sickness continues to spread, prompting Hossal (Ryoma Takeuchi), a young healer with radically scientific thoughts on medicine, to devise a brilliant idea: use Van’s blood to create a kind of vaccine. Soon, the hunt for Van and Yuna is on, putting a serious crimp in their plans to live out the rest of their days in peace.

If you’re at all familiar with Hayao Miyazaki’s 1997 classic “Princess Mononoke,” on which Ando worked as co-director, you’ll get about five minutes into “The Deer King” before being distinctly reminded of that film. Both kick off with an attack by nebulous purple entities; both feature protagonists with cursed arms that give them superhuman strength (and who ride on deer); and both share a similar overall aesthetic, with lush, fog-covered forests at every turn.

On one hand, if you’re going to borrow from other films, you might as well borrow from the best. But with references this explicit, you invite audiences to compare the two films, and “The Deer King” doesn’t come out well as a result. The central character, Van, is one-note: His character arc, from a man grieving for his old family to embracing his new one, is over within the first 30 minutes. Yuna, his newly adopted daughter, doesn’t do much to stand out from any other anime baby: cute, yes, but that’s about it. Also, perhaps because the film is based on a series of novels, there are far too many side characters to keep track of, including two wizened old men who looked so similar I thought they were the same person until near the end.

There are things to enjoy about “The Deer King,” including the solid animation. In addition to co-directing, Ando served as chief animation director. Also, the inclusion of modern medical thinking in an otherwise typical swords-and-shields fantasy setting is a nice twist. While the story was conceived long before the COVID-19 pandemic, it feels timely to see the Hossal battle against rumor and prejudice by using his own primitive version of the scientific method. In fact, I would’ve preferred a film centered around him.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.