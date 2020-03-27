Duchess of Sussex leaves after paying her respects during a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on Nov. 7. | AFP-JIJI

In first post-royal job, Meghan to narrate Disney nature film

AP

LONDON – Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.

Disney announced Thursday that the duchess, who is married to Britain’s Prince Harry, is lending her voice to “Elephant,” to be released April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service. It’s one of a series of animal- and nature-themed features released to mark Earth Month.

The film follows an elephant family on a 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) journey across the Kalahari Desert.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing that they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties and seeking financial independence. Since late last year they have been based on Vancouver Island, and will officially end royal duties on March 31.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched by millions around the world. The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable.

