Japanese makeup artist Kazu Hiro nets Oscar nomination for 'Bombshell'

Kyodo

LOS ANGELES – Japanese makeup artist Kazu Hiro was nominated Monday for an Academy Award for best makeup and hairstyling.

Hiro, 50, shares the nomination with colleagues Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker for their work in “Bombshell,” a movie based on sexual harassment accusations by anchorwomen against the CEO of a television news company in the United States.

The Japanese artist, formerly known as Kazuhiro Tsuji, was recognized for his makeup artistry on actress Charlize Theron, who plays one of the news anchors.

The four-time nominee won an Academy Award in 2018 for transforming actor Gary Oldman into British wartime leader Winston Churchill for the film “Darkest Hour.”

Meanwhile, the anime film “Weathering With You” by Makoto Shinkai didn’t make the list of nominees.

The Oscars will be held on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.

