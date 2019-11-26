People hold up their mobile phones during a gathering to support protesters, in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on Nov. 19. | AFP-JIJI

Music

China fans desert K-pop star for 'liking' Hong Kong protest tweet

AFP-JIJI

BEIJING – A South Korean pop star has become the latest celebrity to spark anger on the Chinese internet after he “liked” a tweet about the divisive issue of pro-democracy unrest in Hong Kong.

Choi Siwon, a member of popular K-pop boy band Super Junior, was forced to apologize after liking a post on Twitter by South Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo about the Hong Kong protests.

Twitter is blocked in China, but opinions that rile Beijing regularly make their way across the “Great Firewall” of censorship and go viral on Chinese social media.

Choi apologized on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform Sunday night, saying he hoped that there would soon be an end to “the violence and chaos” in Hong Kong.

“Since the controversy caused by this behavior makes you all feel disgusted and disappointed, I express my sincerest apologies to all of you,” he wrote on his Weibo account, where he has 16.5 million followers.

Choi also unliked the Twitter post.

But the controversy had already spread, with a Choi fan group in China announcing on Weibo Monday it was closing as a result of the fracas.

“No one and nothing can shake our own position about patriotism,” the group posted.

The Chinese state-run Global Times said Choi had “liked” a post that “glamorized Hong Kong rioters.”

Other online users also expressed their anger.

“(I) will not forgive you, because my country is more important,” wrote one.

Fans also accused Choi of not being sincere in his apology, and criticized him for posting it only to Weibo and not to other platforms.

Choi had already faced controversy in South Korea when a renowned restaurateur died after being attacked by his family’s pet dog in 2017.

A number of international brands and celebrities have found themselves facing Chinese anger after being perceived to adopt a stance on the pro-democracy protests that have rocked Hong Kong for months.

One of the most high-profile rows saw popular Houston Rockets basketball games pulled from the air by state broadcasters after the Rockets general manager posted a later-deleted tweet supporting the protesters.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MUSIC STORIES

The portrait of late K-pop star Goo Hara is seen surrounded by flowers at a memorial altar at a hospital in Seoul on Monday.
K-pop star Goo Hara left 'pessimistic' note, South Korean police say
K-pop singer Goo Hara left a "pessimistic" note, police said on Monday, a day after the former member of top South Korean girl group Kara was found dead. "A handwritten note that was pes...
Goo Hara
Ex-K-pop singer Goo Hara found dead at her home in Seoul
A former member of South Korea's top K-pop girl group was found dead Sunday, the country's Yonhap news agency reported citing police. The body of Goo Hara, 28, was discovered at her home in sout...
Sweet spot: Shintaro Sakamoto has taken to playing quietly since former band Yura Yura Teikoku split.
Shintaro Sakamoto: The art of disappearing in plain sight
From long-sequestered J-pop acts making their Spotify debuts to neglected artists getting the reissue treatment, the past few years have seen ample opportunities for musicians looking to make a mar...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People hold up their mobile phones during a gathering to support protesters, in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on Nov. 19. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,