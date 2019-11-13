'The Covered Finger'

Nov. 15-Dec. 14

Daisuke Ida is a Japanese contemporary artist whose artworks highlight various social issues such as income inequality and excessive productivity.

Ida’s recent focus has been on researching and photographing mannequins, which made him realize that the invention of photography has caused the image of the “ideal body” to shift from Greek sculptures to mannequins.

Marking Ida’s first solo exhibition at Tezukayama Gallery, the show presents photographs and sculptures that combine ancient sculptures and iconic mannequins of various eras together with a presentation on the history of modern mannequin and the development of post-internet local industries.

Tezukayama Gallery; Yamazaki Bldg. 2F, 1-19-27 Minamihorie, Nishi-ku, Osaka. Yotsubashi Stn. 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon., Sun., holidays. 06-6534-3993; www.tezukayama-g.com/en