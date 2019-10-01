'Raoul Dufy: Paintings and Textile Designs'

Oct. 5-Dec. 15

Widely known as “the magician of colors,” the Fauvist painter Raoul Dufy (1877-1953) favored vibrant tones and delicate brushwork to depict leisure activities, spectacles and events. A multitalented artist, he was also printmaker, book illustrator, draftsman and textile and furniture designer.

This exhibition traces Dufy’s life and career, showcasing textiles, drawings, prints and books and paintings. Also on display are 20 dresses that incorporate Dufy’s designs, including those created by such fashion greats as Paul Poiret, Christian Lacroix and Olivier Lapidus. Highlights include Dufy’s original painting of “Shells and Sea Horses and Elephants,” a design used by Poiret.

Panasonic Shiodome Museum of Art; Panasonic Tokyo Shiodome Bldg. 4F, 1-5-1 Higashi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Shiodome Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Wed. 03-5777-8600; www.panasonic.co.jp/ls/museum/en

