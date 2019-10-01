Oct. 4-Nov. 2

Artist, architect and filmmaker Alfredo Jaar’s multidisciplinary works comment on cultural and political issues and highlight a dramatic use of minimalism. Meticulously researching his subjects of human rights violations and social injustices around the world, he analyzes and re-examines information that has been distorted by the media.

“Lament of the Images,” inspired by a verse in a poem written by the Nigerian poet Ben Okri, revisits an installation of the the same title originally created by Jaar in 2002. The piece, consisting of two aluminum-framed light tables facing and mirroring each other — one suspended from the ceiling and the other on the floor — is a metaphor for contemporary society being blinded by visual information overload.

SCAI the Bathhouse; Kashiwayu-Ato, 6-1-23 Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Nippori Stn. 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 03-3821-1144; www.scaithebathhouse.com/en