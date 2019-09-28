Leader of all-male pop group Tokio engaged to TV personality

Shigeru Joshima, leader of the all-male pop group Tokio, said Saturday he will marry a 24-year-old TV personality and become a father.

“I’m getting married. The person I’m getting married to is currently pregnant,” he said on a TV program.

Earlier in the day, Joshima, 48, admitted on the fan club website of Johnny & Associates, which manages the group, that he decided to get married and felt he should share the news with fans as the leader of the group.

Joshima and Risa Kikuchi had been dating for several years, according to sources.

Tokio made its debut in 1994 as a five-member group. They perform live concerts and also appear on TV, especially on variety shows.

The talent agency terminated the contract of group member Tatsuya Yamaguchi for forcibly kissing a high school girl at his home in February last year.

Despite the scandal, the remaining four members serve as ambassadors to promote the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Yamaguchi admitted to the allegation and was referred to prosecutors in April last year, but they dropped the indictment. The girl is believed to have withdrawn her allegations after agreeing to a settlement.