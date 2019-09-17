Shigeo Toya's "Woods IX," installation view at Vangi Sculpture Garden Museum (2011) | PHOTO BY TADASU YAMAMOTO, © SHIGEO TOYA, COURTESY OF SHUGOARTS

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Shigeo Toya: Body of the Gaze'

SHUGOARTS

by Yukari Tanaka

>Sept. 21-Oct. 19

Since 1988, Saitama-based sculptor Shigeo Toya has won multiple awards, including the Asian Award at the Gwangju Biennale in 2000 and Japan’s Purple Ribbon medal of honor in 2009.

Throughout his artisitic development, Toya has maintained the influence of spiritual, ancient and historical sculpture. His works involve using a chainsaw to create intricate designs in primeval-like forms. This exhibition of the now 72-year-old artist’s works includes “Woods X” (2016), a group of 30 monument-like pieces made with wood, ash and acrylic that explores our relationship with nature.

ShugoArts; complex665 2F, 6-5-24 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 03-6447-2234; www.shugoarts.com/en

