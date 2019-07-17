Emmy award nominations for Marie Kondo and her Netflix show may spark joy

Decluttering guru Marie Kondo and her Netflix program “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” have been nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards, the television academy said Tuesday.

She is among “the widest array of first-time performer nominees since 2011,” according to the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Kondo received a nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, while the show — which she executive produces — was nominated for the Outstanding Structured Reality Program award.

Kondo is up against big-name hosts Ellen Degeneres, James Corden and RuPaul, while the show will face off against last year’s winner in the category, Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”

“Tidying Up” is the only first-time nominee in its category.

The eight-episode series, which follows Kondo as she helps various families in Los Angeles reorganize their homes through her trademark KonMari method, inspired a new wave of followers to share their decluttering efforts on social media after the show’s Jan. 1 debut.

Before her streaming service debut, Kondo was recognized in 2015 as one of Time Magazine’s top 100 influential figures and was known for her widely translated bestselling books on “the magic of tidying-up,” as well as her “Spark Joy” philosophy.

Netflix earned a total of 117 nominations for its programming, while HBO beat other networks with 137 nods — 32 of which were for its most popular show, “Game of Thrones.”

The 71st Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.