"Untitled" (2004) Takahashi Ryutaro Collection Tsuyoshi Saito © 2004 Izumi Kato | TSUYOSHI SAITO © 2004 IZUMI KATO

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Izumi Kato: Like a Rolling Snowball'

HARA MUSEUM ARC

by Yukari Tanaka

July 13-Jan. 13, 2020

Izumi Kato began his career as a painter during the 1990s and later focused on wooden sculptures from the 2000s.

Now based in Tokyo and Hong Kong, he is internationally recognized for his series of unusual humanoid figures that, in style and color, bear some resemblance to primitive arts. Working in stone, fabric, wood and other materials, Kato’s more recent works involve installations and prints.

In a retrospective of his career, the Hara Museum ARC brings together around 100 of Kato’s works, some of which are being shown to the public for the first time. The selection of both well-known and more obscure pieces will also be complemented by a Hara Museum of Contemporary Art solo show in Tokyo, which opens on Aug. 10.

Hara Museum ARC; 2855-1 Kanai, Shibukawa, Gunma. Shibukawa Stn. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Thu. (except in Aug., holidays). 0279-24-6585; www.haramuseum.or.jp/en/arc
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Izumi Kato: Like a Rolling Snowball” at Hara Museum ARC to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: July 16.

LATEST ART STORIES

Left to right: One of the 18th-century blue-and-white lidded porcelain rice bowls that were favorites of Soetsu Yanagi, and an ornamental lacquerware sake container decorated with mother-of-pearl inlay (18th century).
How folk craft found its place in the art world
'Japanese Tableware" at The Japan Folk Crafts Museum includes 150 pieces ranging from the 16th to 20th centuries — including pottery, porcelain and lacquerware from Japan, Korea and China ...
Lois Weinberger's "Untitled" (1996)
'Visible Nature / Invisible Nature: Lois Weinberger'
July 13-Oct. 20 Born in 1947 in a village in Tyrol — a mountainous region of Austria — Lois Weinberger grew up drawing plants and animals. As he developed as an artist, he continued to be inspir...
Ei-Q 's "Stroll" from the portfolio "Dreams in the Middy" (1951)
'Children and Adults: What Does This Look Like?'
July 13-Sept. 23 Highlighting the materials, techniques and expressions of 60 eye-catching works selected from the Ashiya City Museum of Art and History's contemporary art collection, this exhib...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

"Untitled" (2004) Takahashi Ryutaro Collection Tsuyoshi Saito © 2004 Izumi Kato | TSUYOSHI SAITO © 2004 IZUMI KATO