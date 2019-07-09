July 13-Jan. 13, 2020

Izumi Kato began his career as a painter during the 1990s and later focused on wooden sculptures from the 2000s.

Now based in Tokyo and Hong Kong, he is internationally recognized for his series of unusual humanoid figures that, in style and color, bear some resemblance to primitive arts. Working in stone, fabric, wood and other materials, Kato’s more recent works involve installations and prints.

In a retrospective of his career, the Hara Museum ARC brings together around 100 of Kato’s works, some of which are being shown to the public for the first time. The selection of both well-known and more obscure pieces will also be complemented by a Hara Museum of Contemporary Art solo show in Tokyo, which opens on Aug. 10.

Hara Museum ARC; 2855-1 Kanai, Shibukawa, Gunma. Shibukawa Stn. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Thu. (except in Aug., holidays). 0279-24-6585; www.haramuseum.or.jp/en/arc



Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Izumi Kato: Like a Rolling Snowball” at Hara Museum ARC to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: July 16.