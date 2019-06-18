"Head and Bird" (1971) | ASAHI BEER OYAMAZAKI VILLA MUSEUM OF ART, © SUCCESSIÓ MIRÓ / ADAGP, PARIS & JASPAR, TOKYO, 2019 G1765

'Sculptures of Joan Miro from the Asahi Beer Collection'

ASAHI BEER OYAMAZAKI VILLA MUSEUM OF ART

June 22-Sept. 1

Joan Miro (1893-1983) — a multidisciplinary artist renowned for his combination of abstraction with surrealism and use of motifs such as birds, women and stars — shunned conventional styles in favor of avant-garde methods of expression throughout his entire career. Though he was particularly popular for his paintings, he began to focus on sculpture from 1944.

This exhibition presents 14 sculptures from the museum’s Miro collection, along with various paintings. Highlights include “Woman” (1971) and “Person (Head and Bird)” (1973).

Asahi Beer Oyamazaki Villa Museum of Art; 5-3 Zenihara, Oyamazaki-cho, Otokuni-gun, Kyoto. Yamazaki Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥900. Closed Mon. 075-957-3123; www.asahibeer-oyamazaki.com
 
