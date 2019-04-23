This image released by Disney shows Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame." | DISNEY / MARVEL STUDIOS / VIA AP

End of 'Avengers' movies cloaked in high-level Hollywood secrecy, even cast kept in dark

Reuters

LOS ANGELES - Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Studios went to great lengths to keep the plot of the movie “Avengers: Endgame” under wraps until its highly anticipated debut in theaters this week, the stars and directors said in interviews.

“Endgame” will offer the “grand conclusion” to a 22-movie story for six of Marvel’s Avengers — Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye and the Hulk, according to Joe Russo, who directed the new film with his brother Anthony.

Marvel took extra steps to keep the plot secret during filming, and many of the movie’s A-list cast said they did not know how exactly the story would unfold.

“Endgame” begins rolling out in theaters around the world on Wednesday.

Brie Larson, who plays the newest big-screen hero, Captain Marvel, called “Endgame” the “most secretive movie possible.” For scenes where she had no lines, Larson said she would be called to the movie’s set without any script for guidance.

“I’d just have to be on set figuring it out,” she said, “which is very intimidating to the new kid.”

Mark Ruffalo, the actor who plays the Hulk, said he had not read a full script for the film and was unsure how it would end.

The predecessor to “Endgame,” last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” left audiences with an epic cliffhanger in which many of the superheroes appeared to turn to dust, and fans are anxious to see what’s next.

Captain America actor Chris Evans said he had faith that Marvel would put out a movie that will “end up being something pretty cool.”

“I have grown comfortable and confident that Marvel will make a movie we can be proud of,” Evans said.

