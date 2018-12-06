Culture

British Museum to hold largest-ever manga exhibition outside Japan

Kyodo

LONDON – The British Museum said Wednesday it will hold from May the largest exhibition of manga ever to take place outside of Japan, showcasing original Japanese manga and other items influenced by the genre.

The exhibit from May 23 through Aug. 26 will introduce the historical roots of manga, including woodblock prints of Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), and their influence on anime, games and cosplay.

It will also cover business models involving manga artists and publishers as well as Comic Market, the world’s largest self-published manga sales event in Japan.

Among the original manga pieces to be put on display is the late Osamu Tezuka’s “Tetsuwan Atomu (Astro Boy),” Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece,” Moto Hagio’s “Po no Ichizoku (The Poe Clan),” and Akiko Higashimura’s “Kuragehime (Princess Jellyfish).”

Tetsuya Chiba, chairman of the Japan Cartoonists Association, is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony.

The British Museum is known for having original copies of “Seinto Oniisan (Saint Young Man)” by Hikaru Nakamura.

Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said at a news conference Wednesday that he is confident people from all over the world who visit the museum will enjoy the exhibition.

LATEST CULTURE STORIES

Party all night: Festivalgoers enjoy a live performance at last year's Countdown Japan.
Counting down to the Year of the Boar: Festivals, foxes and fireworks welcome 2019 in Tokyo
With the end of the year drawing closer, the pressure is on to figure out how to greet the Year of the Boar. If the dwindling number of viewers staying in to watch NHK's annual music showcase "Koha...
Better the devil: Go Nagai with the new English-language translation of his "Devilman" manga, originally published in 1972 and now a Netflix anime series.
Netflix anime welcomes the dark side
Go Nagai is the original bad boy of manga. His series "Shameless School" ("Harenchi Gakuen") cemented his status as the inventor of the hentai (erotic) genre. "Shameless School" debuted...
More than 200 components of the Spring Drive movement are sealed within each transparent object.
Time reimagined through Grand Seiko's installation project
Dramatizing the flow of time in the form of an art installation, Seiko Watch Corp. is taking part in the Designart Tokyo 2018 event through this weekend, featuring its flagship watch brand Grand Se...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Original artwork from 'Seinto Oniisan (Saint Young Man)' by Hikaru Nakamura is among the items to be displayed at a manga exhibition that kicks off in May at the British Museum in London. | KYODO

, ,