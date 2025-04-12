Tokyo native Noriko Shakti has been living in India since 2012. She is a boundary-pushing DJ and producer who bridges Japanese and Indian traditions through electronic music while advocating for women’s representation in the industry and more ethical use of AI in music. She received her master’s in Indian music and doctorate in instrumental music from Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata.

1. How did you get into music? I started playing piano at a young age, and was also part of a choir. Growing up in Tokyo, I was fortunate to be exposed to a wide variety of musical and artistic expressions. Over time, my curiosity led me to explore global musical traditions, which is how I became deeply engaged with Indian music.

2. You specialize in the tabla, a traditional hand drum from the Indian subcontinent — what drew you to explore this instrument? Tabla felt like a language of its own: expressive, intricate and deeply philosophical. I was fascinated by its rhythmic complexity and improvisational nature. I pursued it both academically and artistically, becoming the first Japanese person to complete both a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in this field in India.