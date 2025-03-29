Shogo Yamaguchi, 30, has been sharing his love of Japanese traditional culture with the world through his YouTube channel Let’s ask Shogo since 2020. The Kyoto-based cultural enthusiast and content creator’s goal is to protect and promote Japan’s traditions, from tea ceremony to martial arts and beyond.

1. Are you ready for the cherry blossom-fueled surge in tourism? In certain locations, it's going to be absolutely crazy. Famous tourist spots will be super crowded; you can't breathe or move or anything. But as a resident who lives away from those areas, you're just living your everyday life.

2. What was your motivation for starting your YouTube channel? My first job in Kyoto was in the tourism industry, working in a samurai-themed restaurant and then at Samurai Experience, which allows guests to wield a katana and try Zen meditation. Later on, I tried to start my own private Japanese music show but COVID happened and shut it down. My wife and I took on various jobs, but we were barely surviving and had just had our second child. That’s when I decided to try YouTube.