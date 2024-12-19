Rescued as a stray and brought to ARK, Jolene was cautious and almost untouchable at first.

She’d hiss and lash out if anyone came near, so frightened was she of humans. But with time and patience, Jolene’s fear has dwindled considerably.

Around 4 years old, she remains standoffish in the beginning until she gets to know you. Then you’ll discover just how much she loves food and how she’ll nestle against your legs and purr when it’s time to eat.

This 4-year-old cat loves food and shows her affection at mealtime. | COURTESY OF KANAE SHIRAI

The way to this cutie’s heart is definitely through her tummy. Be patient and you’ll win over this green-eyed girl.