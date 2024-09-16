There was a sadness in Amber’s eyes when she first came to ARK’s shelters earlier this year.

Believed to be about 12 years old and surrendered to the shelter due to family circumstances, the Plott hound mix had originally belonged to a violent man. Amber had been forced to have litter after litter as a breeding dog, and the sadness in her eyes, scars covering her body and one mangled ear are all a testament to the pain and suffering she has endured.

Amber endured a tough life as a breeding dog with a violent owner but has shown a strength of spirit since arriving at ARK. | COURTESY OF KANA MATSUTANI

Nonetheless, her own strength of spirit can be seen in the kindness and gentleness she’s embraced since her arrival at ARK. Weighing over 20 kilograms, Amber is strong, sweet and gentle, and gets on with most dogs and children (though it is best to steer her clear of cats and other small animals).

Amber is in need of an understanding and loving family that will help her not only move on from but erase her painful past. Time heals all wounds, after all, and a bit of love makes the process that much faster.