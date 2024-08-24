The America-Japan Society has announced this year’s recipients of the Kentaro Kaneko Award, which honors individuals who have significantly contributed to bilateral relations through grassroots efforts.

This year’s awardees are Masako Kawai from Gifu Prefecture, who has been involved in volunteer activities relating to international exchange, and Susan Schmidt from Colorado, who has worked to promote Japanese-language education in the United States as well as via exchange programs in higher education.

In addition to the two main awards, a special award will be presented to Sadao Watanabe, a renowned jazz musician from Tochigi Prefecture.