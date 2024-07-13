Kathy Knowles is the Marketing and PR Director at MSC Cruises Japan. When she isn’t facilitating media relations and organizing promotional events on land, this bicultural 1980s baby can often be found on board one of the company’s cruises around Japan, helping to ensure the guests have a memorable vacation.

1. Where did you grow up? I was born and raised in Tokyo with a Japanese mother and Australian father. I went to The American School in Japan so my accent confuses some people.

2. How did you get started in your career? After graduating from the University of Sydney, I worked at the Western Australian Government’s Japan Office, where I was responsible for business matching for Western Australian lifestyle companies in Japan. I then moved to Melbourne to manage its sister city relationships with Osaka, Boston, St. Petersburg and Thessaloniki.