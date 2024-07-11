After working at a construction company that dealt with long-term projects, Masako Minaguchi, 55, realized she wanted to focus on the joy of the here and now. Last June, she opened Gelato MinNa, a gelato shop near Mejiro Station that serves seasonally changing flavors alongside creative alcoholic concoctions.

1. Do you have a sweet tooth? Yes, I do. I love anko (sweet red bean paste) and French pastries.

2. Why did you choose to sell gelato over other sweet things? Gelato is full of possibilities, it can play the leading role or the supporting act. It’s great for expressing the full character of the ingredients. I also feel like with gelato, I can contribute to society at least a little by using unsellable misshapen fruit, because it doesn’t matter what they look like for gelato.