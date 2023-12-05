This is Cinnabar, an unusual mix of pit bull and Plott hound, the latter a scent hound breed that originated in the Appalachian and Great Smoky mountains of the eastern United States and was originally used for hunting bear.

Cinnabar is only 6 months old and smaller than he may look, weighing in at only about 15 kilograms, but he is expected to grow to about 20 kg. He came from the home of a hunter who bred dogs to hunt wild boar.

The situation was a dire one, though, fraught with violence and cruelty, not only to the dogs but other people as well. If the owner didn’t like a dog he’d bred, he shoot, poison or otherwise kill it. Cinnabar was one of the dogs that a friend of the man’s wife managed to get out.